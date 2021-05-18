Orange is the new blanc

You know about red, white and rosé, but have you heard of the trending new orange wine?

I know what you’re thinking, what is orange wine? Well, for starters, it’s still made with grapes — not oranges — but thanks to an edgy, hands-off style of winemaking, the result is a deep orange-hued vino that typically tastes very different to regular white wines of the same grape varietal.



Despite what the name and shade would have you thinking, there’s generally a notable lack of citrus on the palate, replaced by nuttier, bolder, more savoury notes than their typically paler counterparts. Intense, rich in tannins and often possessing a type of fruit beer sourness, you’ll want to leave all your preconceptions at the door before taking your first sip...