Orange is the new blanc
You know about red, white and rosé, but have you heard of the trending new orange wine?
18 May 2021 - 19:50
I know what you’re thinking, what is orange wine? Well, for starters, it’s still made with grapes — not oranges — but thanks to an edgy, hands-off style of winemaking, the result is a deep orange-hued vino that typically tastes very different to regular white wines of the same grape varietal.
Despite what the name and shade would have you thinking, there’s generally a notable lack of citrus on the palate, replaced by nuttier, bolder, more savoury notes than their typically paler counterparts. Intense, rich in tannins and often possessing a type of fruit beer sourness, you’ll want to leave all your preconceptions at the door before taking your first sip...
