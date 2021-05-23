Discover a luxurious new range of models to rove the countryside

Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque gain exclusive new design elements

Land Rover’s compact SUVs, the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, have gained a pair of special editions.



A new Discovery Sport Urban Edition is based on the existing R-Dynamic specification and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishers, non-leather Luxtec Suedecloth seats and a black contrast roof. The Urban Edition is available in six exterior colours: Namib Orange, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver...