Handy to know: does exercise increase your grip strength?

Your grip strength can reveal far more about you than your personality — it may well hold clues to your health

Let’s get to grips with the topic at hand. We don’t dabble in the currency of stereotypes — we’ve met some big, strong people who feel as if they’re handing you a trout instead of shaking your hand, while we’ve also met small people who run Table Mountain’s rocky paths every week who literally squeeze out a glimpse of your ancestors.



While some people use the handshake to partake in a futile prehistoric display of dominance, such as Donald Trump — we all remember his awkward handshakes while “introducing” himself to other world leaders — some of us just want to get it over and done with...