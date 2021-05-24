Mick Herron’s failures are his success and they’re here to enthral you again
Jackson Lamb and his slow horses are back in the author’s latest spy thriller, ‘Slough House’
24 May 2021 - 19:20
There are few writers whose books I await as impatiently as Mick Herron.
He was something of a cult writer at first, slowly building up a following for his unconventional spy thrillers, but now, after a decade or so, he is sailing steadily in the mainstream...
