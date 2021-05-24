Over the wife and kids? Let the ANC drown them out

The TaoTronics SoundSurge 90 headphones offer premium features at an affordable price

The Sesotho word for lion is tau, so I immediately thought TaoTronics headphones were locally manufactured. A more thorough look corrected my mental typo, with a Google search revealing they hail from China.



Set aside your views that anything from that country is inferior because the TaoTronics SoundSurge 90 (TT-BH090) headphones offer a complete package without breaking the bank...