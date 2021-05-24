Lifestyle

Time to get our heads out the sand and produce more indigenous-language books

It is key that children know their backgrounds, which is why Katrina Esau’s book is so important

24 May 2021 - 19:18 By Perfect Hlongwane

!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi (Tortoise and Ostrich/Skilpad en Volstruis) is a treasure bequeathed to us by Katrina Esau in the autumn of her life.

In N|uu, with English and Afrikaans translations, it’s a delightful tale that urges readers to embrace world views, impressing on them the value of preserving and using indigenous languages, as well as the need for things not to be lost in translation. ..

