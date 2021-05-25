Lifestyle

Tang puts the bang into Joburg food scene

Nicky van der Walt’s pan-Asian eatery delivers top-notch food and wine, paired with superb service

25 May 2021 - 19:21 By Steve Steinfeld

The much-anticipated opening of restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s new eatery took place last week — a project, a long-time in the making, that calls the iconic Nelson Mandela Square home.

The opening, of course, included the usual crowd of Joburg celebrities and who’s who, and it may seem easy to write it off as another socialite haunt with all the craze and no substance. However, you’d be doing yourself and the restaurant a great disservice by doing so...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. You’ve got to pick a bottle or two, even though they’re a pretty penny Lifestyle
  2. Tang puts the bang into Joburg food scene Lifestyle
  3. Mick Herron’s failures are his success and they’re here to enthral you again Lifestyle
  4. Over the wife and kids? Let the ANC drown them out Lifestyle
  5. Time to get our heads out the sand and produce more indigenous-language books Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game

Related articles

  1. Chef partners with culinary school to save his acclaimed Afrocentric eatery Food
  2. Love, good food and wine make for the perfect combo at Cape eatery Ëlgr Food
  3. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  4. Maps Maponyane opens third Buns Out eatery despite pandemic struggles TshisaLIVE
  5. Proud Mary re-ignites the spark in Rosebank's once bustling restaurant hub Food
X