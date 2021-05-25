Tang puts the bang into Joburg food scene

Nicky van der Walt’s pan-Asian eatery delivers top-notch food and wine, paired with superb service

The much-anticipated opening of restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s new eatery took place last week — a project, a long-time in the making, that calls the iconic Nelson Mandela Square home.



The opening, of course, included the usual crowd of Joburg celebrities and who’s who, and it may seem easy to write it off as another socialite haunt with all the craze and no substance. However, you’d be doing yourself and the restaurant a great disservice by doing so...