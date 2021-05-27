Secret’s out on friends’ central perk that wasn’t meant to be

In a ‘Friends’ special this week Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had a big thing for each other

After 10 years on air and 17 years since the final episode, Friends still has its secrets, and one of the biggest was revealed on Thursday in a reunion special on HBO Max.



The on-again, off-again romance between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green wasn’t just for the cameras...