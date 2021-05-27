Straight to the therapist’s couch with Kelly Khumalo and mom

One of SA’s best celeb-driven reality shows returns for a second season and wastes no time getting to the heart of the matter

Season 1 became the fastest Showmax Original to top a million views when it launched in August 2020. The half-hour show, which trended at #1 on Twitter, was hailed as “explosive” by Chrizelda Kekana on TimesLIVE, while The Star’s Debashine Thangevelo added it “pulls no punches … one of the best celeb-driven reality shows I’ve watched in a while. The woman at the heart of it is independent, feisty and a tour de force.”



Life With Kelly Khumalo S1 is up for a SA Film and Television Award for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show, where its competition is Lebo M – Coming Home and Somizi & Mohale: The Union. ..