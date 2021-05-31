Lifestyle

BOOK EXTRACT | This is not your average Kojo

Kojo Baffoe reflects on what it means to belong in his new book, ‘Listen to Your Footsteps’

31 May 2021 - 20:10 By Mila de Villiers

I read Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd when I was in high school and the title has always stuck with me, although it is probably as much for the idea of a “madding crowd” as it was for embarrassing myself in English class because of it. We were supposed to have written a composition on it and, because I hadn’t actually read it, I read the first two chapters and the last chapter and wrote an essay that totally missed the mark.

To feel alone amidst the madding crowd can be a painful place to be. And, for large portions of my life, that is how I have felt. Alone, sometimes lonely, amongst people, even with people who are supposed to be my people. This goes as far back as I can remember, to the photograph of me, in the middle of people, as a toddler...

