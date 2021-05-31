Photographer takes the ‘sick’ out of cicadas for kids
Oxana Ware’s pictures of the insects in fun settings have helped some children become less fearful of the critters
31 May 2021 - 20:10
Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about them waiting in line for vaccinations?
The appearance of the insects, known as Brood X or Brood 10, along the eastern US after a 17-year hiatus has inspired Virginia professional portrait photographer Oxana Ware to create small-scale art installations, placing the ubiquitous bugs in novel and unexpected settings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.