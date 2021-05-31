Photographer takes the ‘sick’ out of cicadas for kids

Oxana Ware’s pictures of the insects in fun settings have helped some children become less fearful of the critters

Cicadas competing in the Olympics or jamming in a band? How about them waiting in line for vaccinations?



The appearance of the insects, known as Brood X or Brood 10, along the eastern US after a 17-year hiatus has inspired Virginia professional portrait photographer Oxana Ware to create small-scale art installations, placing the ubiquitous bugs in novel and unexpected settings...