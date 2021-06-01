Cocktails to cure wanderlust: these SA bars will take you to another place
Lockdown level 2 is upon us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out the house for a drink - just make it early
01 June 2021 - 19:56
Who doesn’t enjoy a drink in a unique location? Whether your drink is alcoholic or nonalcoholic, there’s no denying that a good bar with a great location or amazing decor has the ability to make a regular social gathering feel out of this world. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best bars in SA that transport you somewhere else completely.
SA boasts a wide selection of top bars and restaurants across the country. From dingy dives with good prices to high-end cocktail bars, there are bars to suit all tastes and budgets. But what if what you want is a bar that makes you feel like you’re somewhere else completely? ..
