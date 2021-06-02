Lifestyle

Unlikely comeback: Crocs walk among men again

Here’s how Hollywood is embracing the ‘in vogue’ slipper

02 June 2021 - 20:23 By Thango Ntwasa

Love them or hate them, it seems Crocs are here to stay. With comfort dressing becoming a mainstay of style, the odd shoe seems to be a powerhouse too staunch to sink. From thick soles to embellished pairs, Crocs are not only becoming a TikTok favourite but a top choice among the biggest celebs.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at these Hollywood stars who are making the trendy shoe work...

