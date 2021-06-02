Want to get our style crush Natasha Thahane’s look?

From neon to neutral and everything in between, this is why we love the star’s sporty style and how you can mimic it

When she’s not the darling of local and international screens, actress Natasha Thahane slays Instagram.



While most of her characters rarely make strong fashion statements, Thahane has a take on activewear that’s unforgettable...