How Africa is greening up in grand way
An exceptional documentary showcasing the continent’s reforestation movement is heading your way
03 June 2021 - 20:20
Africa is ahead of the world in committing to and expanding forest restoration with its African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), a pan-African movement which aims to restore at least one million hectares of land on the continent by 2030.
On Saturday, World Environment Day, the UN launches the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, but as a dazzling new documentary reveals, Africa is already reshaping its landscape after launching AFR100 in December 2015...
