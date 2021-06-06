BMW’s new i4 sings the body electric
The carmaker aims high as it takes the wraps off its electric car in production form
06 June 2021 - 19:12
Nearly a decade has elapsed since BMW brought two of its early electric trial cars to South African shores.
Back in 2013, the automaker shipped over examples of the Active E (based on the E82 coupé) and the Mini E (based on the R56) to spark enthusiasm. The prototypes were not for sale, of course, but were availed to media and other stakeholders for awareness purposes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.