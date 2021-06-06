BMW’s new i4 sings the body electric

The carmaker aims high as it takes the wraps off its electric car in production form

Nearly a decade has elapsed since BMW brought two of its early electric trial cars to South African shores.



Back in 2013, the automaker shipped over examples of the Active E (based on the E82 coupé) and the Mini E (based on the R56) to spark enthusiasm. The prototypes were not for sale, of course, but were availed to media and other stakeholders for awareness purposes...