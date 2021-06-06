The crazy rich talent of Jon Chu

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director talks about Spielberg, Hollywood diversity and the making of ‘In the Heights’

Jon Chu’s path to Hollywood eminence began with his biggest failure. Jem and the Holograms, a musical that Chu directed, grossed just $2m (R27m) in 2015 and posted one of the 10 worst opening weekends in Hollywood history.



“I remember sitting there feeling very empty,” says Chu, 41. “I cleared my slate and started to look for whatever those next projects were going to be. I told my agents and managers: ‘I’m not going to make money for you for the next five years, so buckle up.’” ..