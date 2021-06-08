Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs

A survey shows that of 17 countries measured, SA has the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs

A few weeks ago, champagne brand Veuve Clicquot hosted a morning of interesting discussion and the sharing of bold ideas. The event was held at the Four Seasons Westcliff in Johannesburg and featured a range of interesting panellists from around the country. The aim was to inspire and embolden successive generations of audacious female leaders in SA.



In a survey it was found that 54% of South African women consider themselves entrepreneurs — the highest level of women entrepreneurship among 17 countries measured...