Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs
A survey shows that of 17 countries measured, SA has the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs
08 June 2021 - 20:07
A few weeks ago, champagne brand Veuve Clicquot hosted a morning of interesting discussion and the sharing of bold ideas. The event was held at the Four Seasons Westcliff in Johannesburg and featured a range of interesting panellists from around the country. The aim was to inspire and embolden successive generations of audacious female leaders in SA.
In a survey it was found that 54% of South African women consider themselves entrepreneurs — the highest level of women entrepreneurship among 17 countries measured...
