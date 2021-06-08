Lifestyle

Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs

A survey shows that of 17 countries measured, SA has the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs

08 June 2021 - 20:07 By Lucienne van Pul

A few weeks ago, champagne brand Veuve Clicquot hosted a morning of interesting discussion and the sharing of bold ideas. The event was held at the Four Seasons Westcliff in Johannesburg and featured a range of interesting panellists from around the country. The aim was to inspire and embolden successive generations of audacious female leaders in SA.

In a survey it was found that 54% of South African women consider themselves entrepreneurs — the highest level of women entrepreneurship among 17 countries measured...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stylish new eatery refines the ethos of Greek dining in Joburg Lifestyle
  2. Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs Lifestyle
  3. Wine’s holy grape: the balance between stock continuity and terroir Lifestyle
  4. Last living person rides out the apocalypse in her brand new Porsche Lifestyle
  5. Get up close and personal with SA at these June art exhibitions Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail

Related articles

  1. Pandemic shows how SA women can ‘organise, collaborate, lead and achieve’, ... Politics
  2. 'It's about how you use your voice': Leandri Janse van Vuuren on being one of ... Lifestyle
  3. Facebook collection celebrates SA's inspirational businesswomen, leaders Non-Fiction
  4. The crucial art of business reinvention Business