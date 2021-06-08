Stylish new eatery refines the ethos of Greek dining in Joburg
Luke Dale Roberts brings some Mediterranean magic to Rosebank
08 June 2021 - 20:08
The Mediterranean-inspired Ethos (https://ethosrestaurant.co.za/) restaurant is bidding its Morningside location farewell as it makes the move to Rosebank, taking up residence within the Oxford Parks development. The change of address brings with it a new culinary direction, enlisting the assistance of chef Luke Dale Roberts, as the eatery transitions from casual contemporary dining to a more fine-dining approach.
“[It’s about] highlighting, not masking, the main ingredient and purpose of the dish … I am excited by this challenge. It’s about how we can take Mediterranean food to another dimension and still keep it delicious and real,” Dale Roberts says of the project...
