Stylish new eatery refines the ethos of Greek dining in Joburg

Luke Dale Roberts brings some Mediterranean magic to Rosebank

08 June 2021 - 20:08 By Steve Steinfeld

The Mediterranean-inspired Ethos (https://ethosrestaurant.co.za/) restaurant is bidding its Morningside location farewell as it makes the move to Rosebank, taking up residence within the Oxford Parks development. The change of address brings with it a new culinary direction, enlisting the assistance of chef Luke Dale Roberts, as the eatery transitions from casual contemporary dining to a more fine-dining approach.

“[It’s about] highlighting, not masking, the main ingredient and purpose of the dish … I am excited by this challenge. It’s about how we can take Mediterranean food to another dimension and still keep it delicious and real,” Dale Roberts says of the project...

