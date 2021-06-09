For girls who like to play with beauty: brush up on those palettes

Playgirl has ventured into colour cosmetics. Here’s all you need to know about the range, price points and payoff

Playgirl, the brand we all know and love for body and personal care items such as roll-ons, deodorants and body lotions, has taken a bold leap into the world of colour cosmetics with the launch of Playgirl Beauty. Not only is the brand striving to be young, playful and edgy in their product offering, but the products are cruelty-free. As the brand playfully says, the only animals they test on are party animals.



The brand didn’t start off with baby steps either as they kicked off with 18 eyeshadow palettes and one face palette. As Playgirl is a brand that’s known to appeal to our sensual, playful side, starting with eyes was a clever move, considering eyes are the most communicative part of the body and the only feature we see on a masked face. We take a look at the eye palettes and share key things to know before getting your hands on one of them...