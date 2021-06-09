Winter puts us in the mood for Moozlie

Why hide behind boring and drab colours this winter? Here is how Moozlie brings the heat with her zany outfits

The multitalented rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena wears many hats as one of SA’s top entertainers and when it comes to her fashion, she is a formidable force. Whether she’s performing to thousands of fans or making an entrance at one of the many red carpet events she attends, Moozlie sure knows how to turn heads and leave an impression.



Here is a look at six of her best outfits to inspire your wardrobe and turn you into a fashion slayer like her...