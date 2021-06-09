Lifestyle

Winter puts us in the mood for Moozlie

Why hide behind boring and drab colours this winter? Here is how Moozlie brings the heat with her zany outfits

09 June 2021 - 20:51 By Thango Ntwasa

The multitalented rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena wears many hats as one of SA’s top entertainers and when it comes to her fashion, she is a formidable force. Whether she’s performing to thousands of fans or making an entrance at one of the many red carpet events she attends, Moozlie sure knows how to turn heads and leave an impression.

Here is a look at six of her best outfits to inspire your wardrobe and turn you into a fashion slayer like her...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Winter puts us in the mood for Moozlie Lifestyle
  2. For girls who like to play with beauty: brush up on those palettes Lifestyle
  3. Stylish new eatery refines the ethos of Greek dining in Joburg Lifestyle
  4. Let’s raise a glass to SA’s women entrepreneurs Lifestyle
  5. Wine’s holy grape: the balance between stock continuity and terroir Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Here’s why Sarah Langa was trending on Twitter for her ‘pretty privilege’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida on being a cover star: ‘It’s a bold slap in the face ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Two cool fashion collabs to get excited about The Edit/Fashion & Beauty