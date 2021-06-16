Fossil fuels are so old-fashioned
Chanel backs nonprofit that aims to attract investors to help finance projects fostering climate-resilient practices
16 June 2021 - 19:19
French fashion house Chanel is backing a new climate adaptation fund that aims to raise $100m by 2025 to invest in projects to promote sustainable agriculture, protect forests and support small-scale farmers in developing countries.
The Landscape Resilience Fund (LRF) was developed by green group WWF and Swiss-based social enterprise South Pole and is starting with $25m from luxury brand Chanel and $1.3m from the Global Environment Facility...
