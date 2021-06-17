Lifestyle

‘From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira’

The multi-award-winning ‘Walking Dead’ actress is now, with Africa at heart, working with ABC Studios

17 June 2021 - 19:24 By Kevin Kriedemann

You may know her as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, three of the highest-grossing films of all time. But for millions of fans, Danai Gurira will always be the katana-wielding Michonne in The Walking Dead, all 10 seasons of which are now available to binge on Showmax.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s hit comics, The Walking Dead is the definitive zombie show, having won 78 awards globally, including Emmys, People’s Choice and Critics’ Choice awards. The Hollywood Reporter calls it “one of the modern television era’s biggest hits”. Among other awards, The Walking Dead was nominated as Best Horror Series at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards and The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films in 2021. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira’ Lifestyle
  2. Awaken to chillers and heist capers, then head for the USSR Lifestyle
  3. Fossil fuels are so old-fashioned Lifestyle
  4. Thank heaven for overseas money. Without it, what would Cape vineyards do? Lifestyle
  5. Witty debut takes on patriarchy and it’s not pretty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. It’s a whole spectrum of top-tier TV and film out there for Pride Month Lifestyle
  2. African films that have the continent covered until you can explore it again Lifestyle
  3. Eyes everywhere, but can they be trusted? ‘The Capture’ is on the case Lifestyle
  4. See Woody Allen, killers and Olympic athletes with new eyes Lifestyle