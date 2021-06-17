‘From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira’

The multi-award-winning ‘Walking Dead’ actress is now, with Africa at heart, working with ABC Studios

You may know her as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, three of the highest-grossing films of all time. But for millions of fans, Danai Gurira will always be the katana-wielding Michonne in The Walking Dead, all 10 seasons of which are now available to binge on Showmax.



Based on Robert Kirkman’s hit comics, The Walking Dead is the definitive zombie show, having won 78 awards globally, including Emmys, People’s Choice and Critics’ Choice awards. The Hollywood Reporter calls it “one of the modern television era’s biggest hits”. Among other awards, The Walking Dead was nominated as Best Horror Series at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards and The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films in 2021. ..