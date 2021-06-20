Lifestyle

Eye-opening technology is music to disabled student’s ears

Computer scientist and musician’s invention enables woman with cerebral palsy to play the harp with her eyes

20 June 2021 - 18:16 By Deborah Kyvrikosaios

Alexandra Kerlidou sits in her wheelchair on stage in Athens, Greece. With only the shift of her eyes across a computer screen, the 21-year-old fills the air with harp music.

The student with cerebral palsy, who cannot use her hands or speak, is playing the “Eyeharp”, gaze-controlled digital software which allows people with disabilities to play music, something she had never thought possible...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mini Clubman JCW has space for pace Lifestyle
  2. Eye-opening technology is music to disabled student’s ears Lifestyle
  3. ‘From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira’ Lifestyle
  4. Awaken to chillers and heist capers, then head for the USSR Lifestyle
  5. Fossil fuels are so old-fashioned Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. How children found their voices on air during the pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  2. Let’s talk disability: Longyuan Mulilo empowers women from De Aar Health & Sex
  3. Small SA Paralympic team still packs star power Sport
  4. ‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy South Africa
  5. I had to be my daughter's voice, says mom of matric pupil with severe disability South Africa