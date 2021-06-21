Pandemic puts books back in business — real ones, not the ‘e’ variety

Though the latter sold well, revenue is rocketing for publishers, with the US seeing a huge increase in sales

Last year, theatres went dark, galleries closed and concert venues stood silent. But there was one creative industry that flourished during lockdown: the reading and publishing of books. Many in the industry, as well as parents and educators, are now hoping the habit will stick around post-Covid-19. My guess is it just might.



HarperCollins, one of the big five publishers dominating the Anglo-Saxon market on both sides of the Atlantic, had a “historic” final quarter of 2020. Then it posted a 45% jump in profits and a 19% increase in revenue in the quarter ending March 31, compared with the year-earlier period. CEO Charlie Redmayne points to profitable backlist sales: favourite fantasy writers such as JRR Tolkien and George RR Martin provided escapist thrills, while Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries provided isolation comfort food...