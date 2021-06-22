Refugees with an eye for fashion are sewing seeds for a brighter future

A basic sewing workshop has given asylum-seekers in Paris the chance to turn their dreams into reality

From old denim, Afghan refugee Bagher Husseini fashioned a pair of baggy jeans with fringed patches he hopes will be paraded down a French catwalk later this year.



Husseini has worked with a sewing machine before. He made his way to Iran after fleeing fighting in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, surviving on a modest tailor’s income...