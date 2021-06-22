Refugees with an eye for fashion are sewing seeds for a brighter future
A basic sewing workshop has given asylum-seekers in Paris the chance to turn their dreams into reality
22 June 2021 - 20:35
From old denim, Afghan refugee Bagher Husseini fashioned a pair of baggy jeans with fringed patches he hopes will be paraded down a French catwalk later this year.
Husseini has worked with a sewing machine before. He made his way to Iran after fleeing fighting in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, surviving on a modest tailor’s income...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.