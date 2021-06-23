Fashions fade, but style icons are eternal

We take a walk down the runway’s memory lane to revisit idols the industry has honoured

Ever dedicated to the pulsing world of kwaito music, Dickies recently paid homage to one of the genres most legendary icons Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane. The star died recently in a car crash and was a member of noted kwaito group Trompies.



While they were loved for their sound, Trompies were also style icons who were famed for their influential and colourful boiler suits and Dickies sneakers...