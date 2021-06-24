Fifty years on, cast say ‘Willy Wonka’ was their golden ticket

The film celebrates its half century next week and the stars, children when it was made, are still sweet

They were children when they made it. Now, 50 years later, the stars of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory say they’ve stayed in touch and the movie is still positively impacting their lives.



It tells the story of impoverished Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka’s chocolate factory alongside the greedy Augustus Gloop, gum-loving Violet Beauregarde, spoiled brat Veruca Salt and television addict Mike Teevee...