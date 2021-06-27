Lard have mercy: are you weighing yourself incorrectly?

Or are you weighing yourself too often?

What would be more concerning than weight fluctuations is that you are weighing yourself every day, and if you’re obsessed, a few times a day. That’s an unhealthy relationship with the scale.



An obsession with the scale can lead to eating disorders and even drug abuse. It’s not just those who want to lose weight who are obsessed with what the scale says. Many young men who want to be bigger and stronger are equally preoccupied with weighing themselves...