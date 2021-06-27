Lifestyle

What doesn’t freeze you makes you stronger, if you can get your mind over the matter

One ice block at a time, a Swiss man is defrosting people’s bodies and minds and reconnecting them to nature

27 June 2021 - 23:03 By Reuters

As the morning sun bakes the orange dunes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) desert, a man lowers himself into a tinkling tub of ice.

Weathering such extreme discomfort is an attempt to boost the body’s immunity and connect with an inner strength...

