What doesn’t freeze you makes you stronger, if you can get your mind over the matter

One ice block at a time, a Swiss man is defrosting people’s bodies and minds and reconnecting them to nature

As the morning sun bakes the orange dunes of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) desert, a man lowers himself into a tinkling tub of ice.



Weathering such extreme discomfort is an attempt to boost the body’s immunity and connect with an inner strength...