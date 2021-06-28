A deliberately messy book, written for a messy, anxious world
A look at how modern life feeds our anxiety, and how to live a better life
28 June 2021 - 18:58
“I am trying to write about the messiness of the world and the messiness of minds by writing a deliberately messy book,” British author Matt Haig asserts in Notes on a Nervous Planet. The follow-up to Haig’s memoir, Reasons to Stay Alive, can be read as a diatribe against social media, consumerism and technology in as much as it is a monograph on mindfulness. (Minus the schmaltz and alternative method quests to remain compos mentis in the 21st century.)
Haig’s initially frantic – and yes, messy – prose genuinely captures the Sturm und Drang which has become synonymous with a frantic, messy world:..
