Lifestyle

How artists who have overcome adversity are seeking to inspire others

Thirteen creatives from around the world have joined forces to show others that they too can achieve their goals

28 June 2021 - 18:56 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Artists from around the world who have overcome adversity have joined forces for a new recording of 1990s song You Gotta Be.

Deaf British dancer Chris Fonseca and Brazilian musician Johnatha Bastos, who has partially formed arms, are among the 13 contributors to the recently released track...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A deliberately messy book, written for a messy, anxious world Lifestyle
  2. I sing the body eclectic: rethinking opera for a more inclusive world Lifestyle
  3. How artists who have overcome adversity are seeking to inspire others Lifestyle
  4. Chinese cars have come a long way Lifestyle
  5. Lard have mercy: are you weighing yourself incorrectly? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. From adversity to inspiration — sepsis survivor becomes talk-show host South Africa
  2. Great gusts of emotion News
  3. After beating testicular cancer, Yoren is ready to virtually conquer New York ... South Africa
  4. Siya Kolisi: I want to make sure the ‘next Siya’ doesn’t have to struggle the ... Rugby