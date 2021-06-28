How artists who have overcome adversity are seeking to inspire others

Thirteen creatives from around the world have joined forces to show others that they too can achieve their goals

Artists from around the world who have overcome adversity have joined forces for a new recording of 1990s song You Gotta Be.



Deaf British dancer Chris Fonseca and Brazilian musician Johnatha Bastos, who has partially formed arms, are among the 13 contributors to the recently released track...