If you’re queer, with ‘skeletons’ in your closet, listen up

This is how a Joburg man is using fashion to unite the queer community and make a difference to those in need

We all have clothing skeletons in our closets that we’d like to keep there, but activist Treyvon Moo’s has become the thread that keeps SA’s queer community connected.



As one of the pioneers behind this country’s growing ball scene, Johannesburg’s Moo became dejected as he socialised less due to Covid-19 regulations...