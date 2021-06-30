Whatever floats your Botox: five top post-lockdown procedures

We ask Dr Alek Nikolic, a renowned specialist in aesthetic medicine, about the most popular post-lockdown procedures

They say a change is as good as a holiday. However, given the surprising uptick of aesthetic treatment trends and rising demand for sneaky little cosmetic surgery procedures since the pandemic started, we would say that for some change is as good as a brand spanking new face.



It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a lasting effect on many aspects of human behaviour, one of the least expected being a noticeable change in common skincare habits. These actions are not as a direct result of the pandemic, but rather the impact that it has had on our routines. Thanks to the introduction of Zoom and Microsoft Teams culture during lockdown, the result of most of us spending a lot more time staring at ourselves on a computer screen or in video calls has led to an increase in a mass digital dysmorphia. This sees many people being more critical of their appearance and seeking ways to address these perceived concerns, or flocking to their nearest plastic surgeon or aesthetician for a quick nip and tuck. ..