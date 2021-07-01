Actors and fans see light as cities turn black
Fans came out in numbers this week to see ‘Black Widow’ ‘the way it should have been seen in the first place’
Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite Avengers characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story Black Widow.
The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales...
