Babes Wodumo and Mampitsha’s ‘Indian love’ on full display
The new Showmax reality series ‘Uthando Lodumo’ dropped this week
01 July 2021 - 20:11
Uthando Lodumo started streaming on Showmax at midnight on Tuesday, with fans staying up to binge the full series, according to Twitter (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/teXuCg5DrjFw1WB7sorNAb?domain=twitter.com).
The three-part reality series follows Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, better known as gqom superstars Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, from a proposal live on Gagasi FM in October 2020 through marriage counselling, lobola negotiations, pregnancy and a surprise bridal shower all the way to their vibrant wedding in April 2021. ..
