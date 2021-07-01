Babes Wodumo and Mampitsha’s ‘Indian love’ on full display

The new Showmax reality series ‘Uthando Lodumo’ dropped this week

Uthando Lodumo started streaming on Showmax at midnight on Tuesday, with fans staying up to binge the full series, according to Twitter (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/teXuCg5DrjFw1WB7sorNAb?domain=twitter.com).



The three-part reality series follows Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo, better known as gqom superstars Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, from a proposal live on Gagasi FM in October 2020 through marriage counselling, lobola negotiations, pregnancy and a surprise bridal shower all the way to their vibrant wedding in April 2021. ..