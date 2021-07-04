Fancy a memento of one of the 20th century’s most passionate love stories?

From Friday until July 21 Sotheby’s will be auctioning a number of items that belonged to Sylvia Plath

A trove of love letters that explore American poet Sylvia Plath’s passion for her British husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes, are up for auction at Sotheby’s, with their wedding rings, family recipes and photo albums.



Plath, whose haunting poems turned the demons of her trauma into some of the most unsettling verses of modern English, killed herself in 1963 at the age of 30 by putting her head in a gas oven. Her young children were asleep in the flat, but she had sealed their room against the gas. They were unharmed...