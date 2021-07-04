Vaccines have saved millions of lives for more than two centuries

Historical records show that vaccinology dates back many hundreds of years

Many of us would have watched the Netflix series Pandemic, which was popular in the first few weeks of SA’s first lockdown in March 2020. It highlighted the ongoing race in the scientific community to be ready with appropriate vaccines for the next pandemic.



It was never a matter of “if” but rather a matter of “when”. Although Covid-19 struck without this having been achieved, that successful vaccines could be ready for human trials and consumption within 12 to 18 months after the virus was first diagnosed is a testament to unprecedented collaboration, the role of technology and tireless efforts from all role players...