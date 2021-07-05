Scared of change? Here’s how not to be
An extract from ‘Future-Proof Yourself: How to win at work and life’ by Nikki Bush
05 July 2021 - 20:25
When things change dramatically, they rarely, if ever, go back to “normal”.
The way things used to be and the way things are will never be identical. The way you were and who you are now are different too. Disruption demands that we let go of the past and step into a new way of being. It’s like a chemical reaction: nothing is ever the same again...
