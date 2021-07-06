Red alert: curating a creative new take on hospitality

When the GM is a curator and the staff are creatives you know you’re in for a cool reimagining of the sector

Carly de Jong, curator of the new Radisson Red Hotel that’s opening this month, is bringing fresh energy to the vibrant Oxford Parks corner of Rosebank in Johannesburg.



You may have noticed Usha Seejarim’s imposing angel-wing installation made of repurposed iron called The Mundane and the Magical from Oxford Road. The super-Instagrammable artwork has set the tone for a hotel that aims to cater to professional millennials, digital nomads, connected young families and their pets...