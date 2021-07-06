Lifestyle

Red alert: curating a creative new take on hospitality

When the GM is a curator and the staff are creatives you know you’re in for a cool reimagining of the sector

06 July 2021 - 20:19 By Aspasia Karras

Carly de Jong, curator of the new Radisson Red Hotel that’s opening this month, is bringing fresh energy to the vibrant Oxford Parks corner of Rosebank in Johannesburg.

You may have noticed Usha Seejarim’s imposing angel-wing installation made of repurposed iron called The Mundane and the Magical from Oxford Road. The super-Instagrammable artwork has set the tone for a hotel that aims to cater to professional millennials, digital nomads, connected young families and their pets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Red alert: curating a creative new take on hospitality Lifestyle
  2. She put up her hand and said ‘I will go’: forgotten tales of SA resistance Lifestyle
  3. Raise a glass because it’s ‘not sulphites that are giving you a headache’ Lifestyle
  4. Thin, young and perfect? Not on my watch Lifestyle
  5. Scared of change? Here’s how not to be Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. Cocktails to cure wanderlust: these SA bars will take you to another place Lifestyle
  2. My Brilliant Career: First day on new job sets life on unplanned course Business
  3. A world of options: nine travel trends that will define 2021 Lifestyle
  4. Hard-hit hotels woo local guests Business