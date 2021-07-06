She put up her hand and said ‘I will go’: forgotten tales of SA resistance

A new book, ‘ALL RISE: Resistance and Rebellion in South Africa (1910-1948)’, unearths stories of brave South Africans

Each of the six chapters of ALL RISE is illustrated by a different SA artist. The cost for three of the artists to complete their illustrations for this volume was covered by the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT), with funding from Nedbank. Several funders made this project possible, including the Bertha Foundation and the National Arts Council (NAC). Funds from NAC were used by the media and publishing company Jive Media to print copies of the individual chapters, which are being distributed for free to a number of South African high schools.



ALL RISE has been conceptualised as a four-volume series covering the colonial era, the Union years, the apartheid era and the democratic era. Richard Conyngham explains that the concept for the series started about eight years ago when he and activist Zackie Achmat visited the basement archive of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, which houses the archives of South African court records dating back over 100 years. ..