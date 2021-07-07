Trend alert: guys, it’s time to crop those tops and show some skin

From Fendi to Prada the exposed midriff has become man’s new best friend

With the pandemic dictating what not to wear, Milan’s men’s wear for spring 2022 was a multicoloured burst of much needed fashion fun. If summer bodies are best made in winter, you might want to get those crunches and sit ups in now when Fendi’s crop tops for men in sherbet hues hit our shores.



A big head-turner is their cropped suit and shirt combo, with a tie to boot that called back to the slashed suit photographed by artist Philip Garner in his book the Better Living Catalogue...