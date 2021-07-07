War of the words: Thebe Magugu uses fashion to fight corruption

The award-winning designer is inspired by ‘1984’ and SA’s brave whistle-blowers as he makes his Pitti Uomo debut

When it comes to men’s fashion, Pitti Uomo has always been the home of style and SA’s Kimberley-born gem is waving the flag in Italy for the esteemed fashion event’s 100th year celebration. Magugu, who has won over fans with his womenswear collections from SA to Paris Fashion Week, will debut his first men’s wear pieces to Pitti’s eager crowds.



With Magugu describing his collections as playing the role of a South African encyclopedia, he often takes inspiration from a varying number of sources...