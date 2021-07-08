Getting lucky: ‘Senna’ writer’s winning formula leads to one-off opportunity

It’s the first time F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has trusted anyone to tell his story for the big screen

Manish Pandey, who scripted the award-winning motor racing film Senna, is making an eight-part documentary series about the life of former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone and his transformation of the sport.



The series will be titled Lucky! and has been given exclusive rights by British billionaire Ecclestone, who was replaced by Formula One’s US-based owners Liberty Media in 2017 and is now 90...