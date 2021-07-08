July’s Sharkfest offers a journey of discovery with these jawesome predators

Watch over 80 hours of jaw-dropping documentaries on these fascinating and often misunderstood creatures

Sharks are mysterious, mostly invisible and under-researched compared to top predators on land, but in July they fall under the spotlight in Sharkfest on National Geographic Wild (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/topic/sharkfest) — in more than 80 hours of shows, lit by breathtaking cinematography.



A popular event in its ninth year, Sharkfest explores many of the unknowns about shark behaviour, including how they socialise and hunt...