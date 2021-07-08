Twenty-five years on, five wannabes from London are celebrating a milestone
On July 8 1996 the Spice Girls released ‘Wannabe’, a single they say changed their lives
08 July 2021 - 20:07
The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single Wannabe on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world.
An upbeat and empowering track, Wannabe was released on July 8 1996 and soared to the top of music charts around the world...
