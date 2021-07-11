If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right
Most products have little effect on your health and just pass through the body — and none work as a magic pill
11 July 2021 - 21:44
I'm well versed in the art of taking hard-earned money and, literally, urinating it down the drain.
The answer to which are the best supplements to take is: “None.” I recommend no supplements — that’s a job for professionals. However, before the bright light of enlightenment shone upon me, I also believed the shortcut to physical prowess was through a magic pill. I’ve tried all sorts of shakes and fat-burners, multivitamins and even apple cider vinegar in water bottles during long runs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.