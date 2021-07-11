Lifestyle

If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right

Most products have little effect on your health and just pass through the body — and none work as a magic pill

11 July 2021 - 21:44 By Devlin Brown

I'm well versed in the art of taking hard-earned money and, literally, urinating it down the drain.

The answer to which are the best supplements to take is: “None.” I recommend no supplements — that’s a job for professionals. However, before the bright light of enlightenment shone upon me, I also believed the shortcut to physical prowess was through a magic pill. I’ve tried all sorts of shakes and fat-burners, multivitamins and even apple cider vinegar in water bottles during long runs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right Lifestyle
  2. LAUNCH REVIEW | Traditionalist? Then you’re going to love this Beemer Lifestyle
  3. ‘Basic Instinct’ director leaves no stone unturned in criticism of ‘puritans’ Lifestyle
  4. Twenty-five years on, five wannabes from London are celebrating a milestone Lifestyle
  5. Take your viewing pleasure to the max with these international shows Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires
Restaurants & gyms to re-open as SA remains on adjusted level 4 for another two ...

Related articles

  1. Lard have mercy: are you weighing yourself incorrectly? Lifestyle
  2. If you could only do one exercise, what would it be? Lifestyle
  3. Be mindful of quacks when you get your Zen Lifestyle
  4. Want the best home gym? Here’s what you need, not forgetting the mirror Lifestyle