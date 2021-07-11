If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right

Most products have little effect on your health and just pass through the body — and none work as a magic pill

I'm well versed in the art of taking hard-earned money and, literally, urinating it down the drain.



The answer to which are the best supplements to take is: “None.” I recommend no supplements — that’s a job for professionals. However, before the bright light of enlightenment shone upon me, I also believed the shortcut to physical prowess was through a magic pill. I’ve tried all sorts of shakes and fat-burners, multivitamins and even apple cider vinegar in water bottles during long runs...