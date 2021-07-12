If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’

To contain Covid-19 cases, the country has ordered slower workouts, a move gym owners have criticised

Plenty of gym-goers rely on a good tune to get themselves through that workout, but in South Korea their musical options have just reduced significantly under new Covid-19 rules.



To the standard restrictions such as social distancing and travel curbs, South Korea has added a requirement that gyms do not play music with more than 120 beats a minute during group exercises such as aerobics and spinning...