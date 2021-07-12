If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’
To contain Covid-19 cases, the country has ordered slower workouts, a move gym owners have criticised
12 July 2021 - 21:27
Plenty of gym-goers rely on a good tune to get themselves through that workout, but in South Korea their musical options have just reduced significantly under new Covid-19 rules.
To the standard restrictions such as social distancing and travel curbs, South Korea has added a requirement that gyms do not play music with more than 120 beats a minute during group exercises such as aerobics and spinning...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.