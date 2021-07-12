Lifestyle

If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’

To contain Covid-19 cases, the country has ordered slower workouts, a move gym owners have criticised

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Daewoung Kim and Dogyun Kim

Plenty of gym-goers rely on a good tune to get themselves through that workout, but in South Korea their musical options have just reduced significantly under new Covid-19 rules.

To the standard restrictions such as social distancing and travel curbs, South Korea has added a requirement that gyms do not play music with more than 120 beats a minute during group exercises such as aerobics and spinning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’ Lifestyle
  2. They talk to the trees ... and the trees talk to each other Lifestyle
  3. Barbados — paradise for some, not for others Lifestyle
  4. If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right Lifestyle
  5. LAUNCH REVIEW | Traditionalist? Then you’re going to love this Beemer Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. Restaurants & gyms to reopen: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted level 4 for ... Politics
  2. Just five minutes of exercise a day may help keep your Covid-19 stress at bay Health & Sex
  3. Should I bother renewing my gym membership? Lifestyle
  4. Will UKs clubs reopening cause the wrong sort of Saturday night fever? World