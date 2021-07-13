Lifestyle

Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the game after glitches

The game, which was pulled last year after complaints from gamers, topped PS4 downloads last month

13 July 2021 - 20:29 By Anna Pruchnicka

Cyberpunk 2077, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store in the 10 days after its return to the platform last month.

After its debut, the game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the store in December as gamers complained about glitches...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the game after glitches Lifestyle
  2. Flirt with danger to find that sweet spot at Ulusaba Lifestyle
  3. Lush wines are the result of more than just luck Lifestyle
  4. If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’ Lifestyle
  5. They talk to the trees ... and the trees talk to each other Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...

Related articles

  1. Shonda Rhimes, Netflix expand deal to include 'gaming, virtual reality content' Lifestyle
  2. Top 5 Most Addictive Online Games GamersLIVE
  3. Is it worth buying the Nintendo Switch OLED? GamersLIVE
  4. Extra Salt claims second place at ESEA S37 NA Premier Division GamersLIVE
  5. ROG Invitational III grand finals – How to watch the R6 Siege action GamersLIVE