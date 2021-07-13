Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the game after glitches
The game, which was pulled last year after complaints from gamers, topped PS4 downloads last month
13 July 2021 - 20:29
Cyberpunk 2077, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store in the 10 days after its return to the platform last month.
After its debut, the game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the store in December as gamers complained about glitches...
