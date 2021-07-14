James makes space to jam in Jordan’s shoes
LeBron James is creating a new legacy in a sequel to ‘Space Jam’ by reprising Michael Jordan’s role
14 July 2021 - 20:12
It’s been 25 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan walked off the court into his own movie, Space Jam.
Now the ball has been lobbed to LeBron James, who, like Jordan, enters the world of the Looney Tunes alongside cartoon icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.