James makes space to jam in Jordan’s shoes

LeBron James is creating a new legacy in a sequel to ‘Space Jam’ by reprising Michael Jordan’s role

It’s been 25 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan walked off the court into his own movie, Space Jam.



Now the ball has been lobbed to LeBron James, who, like Jordan, enters the world of the Looney Tunes alongside cartoon icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck...